Flu Shot Options

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone get the flu shot, as this flu season is proving to be one of the worst in recent history. However, for those who don't or can't get the flu shot, there are things you can do to help ward off the flu, Janet Zappala shows you in this report.
