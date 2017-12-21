Emergency Agencies Urge Drivers to Pull To The Right - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Emergency Agencies Urge Drivers to Pull To The Right

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Cathedral City, CA -

When when the Cathedral City Fire Department is racing to the scene of an emergency, any delay can make the difference between life and death. That's why the Cathedral City Police and Fire Departments want drivers to help make their response times quicker and safer by pulling over to the right. They also have been seeing many drivers tailing trucks to get through green lights, something extremely dangerous. The police department is cracking down on people who violate this law.

