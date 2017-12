Living without their firefighter, Garrett Paiz, is unbearable. His older sister Cinthia Paiz says the holidays are especially rough.

"It's a day by day process, sometimes it feels like it's an hour by hour process, it's really hard you know, Garrett was the baby," she says through tears.

Garrett was killed fighting the Nuns Fire in Napa on October 16, 2017. She says she can't believe it's been two months.