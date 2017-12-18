Health Officials Encourage Flu Shots - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Health Officials Encourage Flu Shots

KMIR Lauren Day, Reporter
Palm Springs, CA -

Health professionals are encouraging people to get a flu shot and be protected from the influenza. The warning comes just days after Riverside County Health Officials confirmed a Murrieta child died of complications stemming from a flu infection. It is the first confirmed flu-related death in Riverside County of the 2017 to 2018 influenza season.

