Keeping our weight in check may be all in our mind. In fact, the author of The Overweight Mind, and fitness coach Jay Nixon believes that it all begins and ends upstairs. That we are what we think, and judging from two of his believers, seeing is believing. You decide...here's Janet Zappala.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.