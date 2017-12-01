Vietnam Vet Visits Huey on Display

An U.S. Army Huey helicopter on display, is gutted, it can still transport Gary Lucas, to Vietnam 50 years ago.
"I can almost hear their voices and relive the experience," says Lucas.
Lucas served two tours in Vietnam as an Army pilot, flying more than 740 combat missions. His job was to support troops on the ground.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.