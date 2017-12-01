Vietnam Vet Visits Huey on Display - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Vietnam Vet Visits Huey on Display

Palm Desert, CA -

An U.S. Army Huey helicopter on display, is gutted, it can still transport Gary Lucas, to Vietnam 50 years ago.

"I can almost hear their voices and relive the experience," says Lucas. 

Lucas served two tours in Vietnam as an Army pilot, flying more than 740 combat missions. His job was to support troops on the ground.

