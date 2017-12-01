Ozone Steam Sauna

The Hocatt stands for Hyperthermic Ozone and Carbonic Acid Transdermal Therapy. Scientifically proven therapies that help with the treatment of certain illnesses, and help with athletic improvement and overall health. Janet Zappala shows you what it is and why many believe it serves as a viable supplement to health and wellness.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.