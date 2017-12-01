Ozone Steam Sauna - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Ozone Steam Sauna

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect

The Hocatt stands for Hyperthermic Ozone and Carbonic Acid Transdermal Therapy. Scientifically proven therapies that help with the treatment of certain illnesses, and help with athletic improvement and overall health. Janet Zappala shows you what it is and why many believe it serves as a viable supplement to health and wellness.

