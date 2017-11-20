Zero Net Energy Workshop - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Zero Net Energy Workshop

Palm Desert, CA -

Professional architects, builders, contractors and developers attended the Zero Net Energy Workshop Thursday, November 16,2017 .
The free event, held at the UC Riverside-Palm Desert Campus, focused on building code requirements adopted by the state which will go into effect starting 2020. 
The informational event placed itself as a launching pad to give local professionals a headstart on the basics of the upcoming changes and how to implement up to par techniques.

