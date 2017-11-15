Softball For Staying Young & Fit! - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Softball For Staying Young & Fit!

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect

A body in motion stays in motion, so true! Our bodies were meant to move, if we stay active we have a much better chance of staying vital and energized. Just ask the folks at a venue in the Coachella Valley, where they get together for the love of the game! Staying young is their game, so let's play ball! Janet Zappala shows you how they do it in this report.

