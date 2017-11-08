Teenager Takes A Stand Against Bullying

A middle schooler at Nellie Coffman is taking a stand against bullying because she says her school isn’t doing enough. Thirteen-year-old Mia Velarde is passionate about helping others find their voice and stand up against bullying. She and her mom have been trying to get the school to take action, but they aren’t satisfied with what’s being done. So, Mia decided to take things into her own hands.
