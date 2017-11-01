Local Artist Sets Up Community Altar for Dia de Los Muertos - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Artist Sets Up Community Altar for Dia de Los Muertos

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cathedral City, CA -

Community Dia de Los Muertos altar at Simeon Den Galley on 11/02 at 5:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly