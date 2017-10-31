Coachella Valley Horse Rescue - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley Horse Rescue

Janet Zappala
Coachella Valley Horse Rescue is a place where horses that have been abused and forgotten get a second chance, and it's all made possible through the kindness of the people who make sure the ranch runs like clockwork, 24/7. It's their commitment and love for the animals that make CVHR what it is. A place where horses and humans come together and help eachother. Janet Zappala shows you more in her report.

