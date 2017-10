On October 2006, the crew of engine 57 was overrun by fire while protecting structures. The five U.S. Forest Service firefighters: Fire Captain Mark Loutzenhiser, 43, Fire Engine Operator Jess "Gus" McLean, 27, Asst. Fire Engine Operator Jason McKay, 27, Firefighter Pablo Cerda 23, and Firefighter Daniel Hoover Najera were killed in what is still one of the deadliest for firefighters in our nation's history.