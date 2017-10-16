Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Joshua Tree National Park -

Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster. 

While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's father Gilbert, confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree.

