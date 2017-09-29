Palm Desert Woman Hopes Local Solar Company Can Help Her Connect With Father in Puerto Rico

Palm Desert Woman Hopes Local Solar Company Can Help Her Connect - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Imagine not being able to speak to a loved one who has been through a natural disaster. That's what a woman from Palm Desert is going through ... Her father and extended family are in Puerto Rico. And there's thousands of people like her going through the same thing since Hurricane Maria slammed into the island. Two Coachella Valley men are trying to help connect families with solar technology. 

