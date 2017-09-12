Binge Watch Local Firefighters on Netflix - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Binge Watch Local Firefighters on Netflix

Fire Chasers on Netflix is a series that documents what its like for firefighters to battle the orange dragon in a new normal, 

"These fire conditions it's never been this explosive, this early," says Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Mohler, a 22 year veteran of the fire service who is in the docuseries. 

It was filmed over two years during a fire season that has been one of the most dangerous in California's history.

