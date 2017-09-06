Indio VFW and JW Marriott Send Love To Texas

The VFW Post 3699 in Indio and the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa teamed up to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Since Saturday, they received an entire ballroom worth of donations. However, they needed a truck big enough to take everything to Houston. Now, Stericycle will be donating two large semi-trucks and drivers to take everything to those in need.
