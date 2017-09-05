End of DACA Triggers Fears - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

End of DACA Triggers Fears

Palm Desert, CA -

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as D.A.C.A., the program that protects 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought here as children from deportation for two years, undocumented students' dreams turned to worry they worry about being forced to live in a country alien to them. 

