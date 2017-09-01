Good Carbs vs. Bad Carbs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Good Carbs vs. Bad Carbs

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Complex carbohydrates keep our blood sugar levels even. Things like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and beans for example are the main fuel for our body and much healthier than eating refined and processed carbs, like white bread and white rice. Janet Zappala breaks it down for you.

