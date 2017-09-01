Good Carbs vs. Bad Carbs

Complex carbohydrates keep our blood sugar levels even. Things like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and beans for example are the main fuel for our body and much healthier than eating refined and processed carbs, like white bread and white rice. Janet Zappala breaks it down for you.
