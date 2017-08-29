IT HAPPENS TO BOYS PROGRAM - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

IT HAPPENS TO BOYS PROGRAM

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
It Happens to Boys Program in the Coachella Valley is a free counseling program for men who were abused as children. It's a safe haven for men to come and share their stories with others who've experienced the same thing. For information call 760-346-4606. Janet Zappala has the story.

