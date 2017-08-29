It Happens to Boys Program in the Coachella Valley is a free counseling program for men who were abused as children. It's a safe haven for men to come and share their stories with others who've experienced the same thing. For information call 760-346-4606. Janet Zappala has the story.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.