Maintaining Your Brain Health - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Maintaining Your Brain Health

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect

Aging is inevitable, but staving off age related illnesses in many ways is up to us. Living healthfully, and approaching life positively can extend your years, and your quality of life. Janet Zappala reports on the six pillars of brain health.

Powered by Frankly