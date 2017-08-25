Maintaining Your Brain Health

Aging is inevitable, but staving off age related illnesses in many ways is up to us. Living healthfully, and approaching life positively can extend your years, and your quality of life. Janet Zappala reports on the six pillars of brain health.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.