The Disabled American Veterans along with Hankook Tire held a mobile service office to assist local veterans with free services and assistance.

Veterans and their families were able to meet with certified DAV benefits advocates and get the help that may not be easily accessible otherwise.

The shop was set up Friday, August 18, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Discount Tire Center in Yucca Valley.