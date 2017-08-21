Hundreds Flock to Tram Eclipse Viewing Party - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hundreds Flock to Tram Eclipse Viewing Party

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Palm Springs, CA -

Hundreds from Southern California and all over the world took the two and a half mile ride up Mount San Jacinto to watch a celestial event nearly 100 years in the making, for one simple reason, unobstructed views. The viewing platform a the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is more than 8,500 feet above sea level, the perfect place to have a Great American Eclipse party.

