Hundreds Flock to Tram Eclipse Viewing Party

Hundreds from Southern California and all over the world took the two and a half mile ride up Mount San Jacinto to watch a celestial event nearly 100 years in the making, for one simple reason, unobstructed views. The viewing platform a the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is more than 8,500 feet above sea level, the perfect place to have a Great American Eclipse party.
