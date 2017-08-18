Safe Solar Eclipse Viewing - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Safe Solar Eclipse Viewing

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
The upcoming solar eclipse this Monday is the event of the century, the first coast to coast total eclipse in 99 years when the moon blocks the sun. If you plan to watch it outside, the right protective glasses are a must. If you don't protect your eyes you run the risk of serious eye damage, even blindness. Janet Zappala has some tips to keep you eye health safe.

