Heather Heyer Remembered

Family, friends and dignitaries filled a theater in Charlottesville, Virginia in honor of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. 

"No father should have to do this but, I love my daughter," said her father, Mark Heyer.

I'd rather have my child but by golly if I've got to give her up we're going to make it count 

