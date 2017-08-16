Trapeze Yoga - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Trapeze Yoga

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
When it comes to relaxing, strengthening and toning the body, yoga is right up there. It also helps with flexibility and balance, and there are many different styles of yoga. One that stands out is yoga in a hammock. Janet Zappala shows us trapeze yoga. 

