Paws & Hearts is a service that brings smiles to people when they need it the most. Started by a Coachella Valley man 17 years ago, Paws & Hearts brings specially trained dogs to hospitals, senior living homes and Alzheimer's facilities to help bring joy and companionship to so many. Maddie, an adorable canine visited patients at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs recently and the happiness was very apparent as Janet Zappala shows us.