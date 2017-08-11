UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. They've passed out thousands of flyers, had prayer vigils and even raised a big $10,000 reward with the help of the community. Still nothing. And investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have held on to what they know or don't know.