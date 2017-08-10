UPDATE: Indio Man in Explosion Has Died - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

UPDATE: Indio Man in Explosion Has Died

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Indio, CA -

A man who was hurt in an explosion in Indio on Tuesday afternoon has died.

The maintenance manager of the Loza Apartments on King Street lived next door to the apartment where the explosion happened. His apartment is now condemned. But that's not what he's thinking about, he can't believe his neighbor is dead, "I thought he was in bad shape but I didn't know he passed away, that's pretty bad, it's pretty shocking."

Powered by Frankly