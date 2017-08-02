UPDATE: Deputy Hero Gets Good News

Angelina Castleberry, a former Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has a lot to be thankful for these days. Her first stop after her three-year-old son Matthew's successful kidney transplant was to visit the hero donor at her bedside who saved her son's life and give her the good news.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.