UPDATE: Deputy Hero Gets Good News

Loma Linda, CA -

Angelina Castleberry, a former Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has a lot to be thankful for these days. Her first stop after her three-year-old son Matthew's successful kidney transplant was to visit the hero donor at her bedside who saved her son's life and give her the good news. 

