There's a place in the valley that's a refuge for children who've suffered the unthinkable.

"Here is where children who have allegations of sexual abuse or physical abuse will see a Barbara Sinatra forensic examiner," says Denise Rodriguez Bowman, a forensic interviewer at the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, as she points to a room where children are examined, that looks far from a medical office. It's brightly colored and decorated.