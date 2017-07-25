The Refuge Pregnancy Center in Indio serves women and men in crisis, offering many services including counseling, legal aid, pregnancy tests and more. A physician and registered nurses are on site to assist those at a time when they need help the most. Janet Zappala shows you more on the non-profit that operates, thanks in large part, to the Coachella Valley community.
