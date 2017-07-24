The mantra at the Refuge Pregnancy Center in Indio is, "when she doesn't know where to turn, there is hope." The Refuge Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization that offers many services to young women and men in crisis, including free pregnancy tests, counseling, legal aid and an Earn While Your Learn Program. Janet Zappala shows you more in this report.
