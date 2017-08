It's a 30 mile stretch of road that seems to be a danger zone: the 10 Freeway from Dillon Road to Desert Center. Crashes have more than doubled from this time last year.

"There's been a spike in accidents out there, if we continue at this pace, we'll be close to you know, 250, maybe even 300," says Terri Kassinga with Caltrans District 8.

Caltrans says most of the crashes have been due to driver error.