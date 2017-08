How do you say goodbye to a man who made living in Desert Hot Springs better? That's what the desert community is dealing with after the death of one of their brightest stars, John Furbee.

"Sad, very sad he was a great man, wonderful man he did everything for the community," says Chris Megalonakis.

"He was one giant of a man in this city, to me he was our city," says Donna Poyuzina.