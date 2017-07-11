Deputy's Lifesaving Miracle - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputy's Lifesaving Miracle

KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palm Desert, CA -

Deputy Alicia Lopez and three-year-old Matthew Castleberry have a special bond.

Deputy Lopez and Matthew's mom, Angelina, met 12 years ago when they were assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff's station in Palm Desert.

Angelina says they connected right off the bat, "Especially being the two only females you know out there sometimes, it was a lot of fun, I learned a lot from her."

Powered by Frankly