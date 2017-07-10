Firefighters Rescue Couple Without A.C. - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Firefighters Rescue Couple Without A.C.

Cathedral City, CA -

Father's Day was a day Bill Stenlund won't soon forget.

"I was in a bad way," says Bill. 

Bill didn't feel good and to top it all off their air conditioner was out, during the heat wave. 

"I think it was 118 or 20 that day and Bill started getting sicker and sicker and sicker," says his wife Nita.

He got so sick his wife called  911. 

