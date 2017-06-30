Remembering the Yarnell 19 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Remembering the Yarnell 19


The Granite Mountain Hotshots, were an elite team of wildland firefighters from Arizona. Video of the crew moments before they battle Yarnell Hill fire in 2013, shows them overlooking the blaze. They were trained and ready, then the winds shifted ... 

Radio communications captured their last words: Granite Mountain Hotshots, we are in front of the flaming front ... our escape route has been cut off.

