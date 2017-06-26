Real Estate Boom's Dark Side

The real estate market is still booming in the valley.

"Sales have been up, we've been doing a great job this year, every month our sales have increased a little bit more," says Diana Bernardi, President of the Desert Association of Realtors.

According to the Desert Association of Realtors' sales statistics, sales were up almost 13% and home prices in the valley are up again too, just over 4% in May of this year compared to last year.