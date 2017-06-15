Firefighters Stop Canyon Fire - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Firefighters Stop Canyon Fire

Banning, CA -

Firefighters have stopped the Canyon Fire burning in Banning off of Mias Canyon Road, north of the 10 Freeway. It started at 11:30 a.m. and quickly grew to 75 acres. Cal Fire stopped the fire from growing by attacking it aggressively with 190 firefighters including two inmate crews, four helicopters, six air tankers and more than 30 engines. 

Powered by Frankly