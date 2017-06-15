Firefighters Stop Canyon Fire

Firefighters have stopped the Canyon Fire burning in Banning off of Mias Canyon Road, north of the 10 Freeway. It started at 11:30 a.m. and quickly grew to 75 acres. Cal Fire stopped the fire from growing by attacking it aggressively with 190 firefighters including two inmate crews, four helicopters, six air tankers and more than 30 engines.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.