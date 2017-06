Cell phone video captured flames ripping through the old tire shop in Thermal early Wednesday morning.

"It was bad, yeah, it was like 20 feet up in the air flames just going," says Sean McCombs, whose grandfather owned the tire shop, that has been passed down to his mother.

The shop is in ruins: the stock of tires is now a mound of wires, the car they were working on is a burned out shell and the inside of the shop is gutted.