Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day falls on the first Tuesday in June, as recognized by Congress. It's a day where salons across the country provide free services for cancer survivors of all ages. The idea is the brainchild of a part-time Coachella Valley resident who saw a need and found a way to meet it. Janet Zappala shows you in this report.
