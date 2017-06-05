Family Asks Teens Who Took Child's Funeral Collection to Do the Right Thing
Many were angered when they saw this surveillance footage of teens walking into a Cathedral City restaurant called El Poblano, and one running out with a donation jar. The family of 11-year-old Dulce Maria Vasquez who died of brain cancer put out the jars in hopes to raise money to pay for her funeral.
