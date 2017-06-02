Two Escape Death in Banning Plane Crash

Just before noon on Friday, a plane crash landed on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Banning.
The student pilot and his 84-year-old flight instructor just missed the lanes of traffic, hitting this tree
"There were two passengers on the aircraft they both sustained moderate injuries and have been transported to a local area hospital," said Battalion Chief Mike Smith with Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department.
