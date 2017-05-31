Officers on High Alert After Gang Threat - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Officers on High Alert After Gang Threat

Coachella Valley Region -

 The L.A. County Sheriff's Department issued a bulletin alerting Southern California law enforcement agencies about a threat their homicide bureau uncovered during an investigation on a shooting involving one of their deputies. The LASD says the threat was issued by criminal street gangs to on duty law enforcement officers but didn't specify which gang or which agency but warned all officers to be vigilant and alert in their surroundings.

