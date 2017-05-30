Children Left In Cars is Deadly

CHILD CAR SAFETY TIPS:

-Never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a minute

-Always look in the back seat, make it a habit

-Leave a stuffed animal in the car seat, when you put your child in move it to the front passenger seat as a reminder

-Leave something you need with you in the back seat, like your phone, purse or briefcase

-Always lock your car and keep keys out of reach of children



