Children Left In Cars is Deadly

Indio, CA -

CHILD CAR SAFETY TIPS: 
-Never leave a child alone in a car, not even for a minute
-Always look in the back seat, make it a habit 
-Leave a stuffed animal in the car seat, when you put your child in move it to the front passenger seat as a reminder 
-Leave something you need with you in the back seat, like your phone, purse or briefcase  
-Always lock your car and keep keys out of reach of children

 

