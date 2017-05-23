Gas Station Food Safety - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gas Station Food Safety

It's something most people rarely think about, the safety of gas station food. But after one man died and nine others got sick from botulism contaminated cheese sauce, some are wondering if the snack they eat when the stop to pump gas is safe? 

The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, the agency responsible for inspecting and grading restaurants says they check gas stations that serve food at least once a year.

Powered by Frankly