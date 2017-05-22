Waste to Energy Proposal

According to the United Nations Environmental group, organic waste is the second highest kind of trash filling up our landfills.
But Alibaba Farzaneh from Cathedral City says he wants to turn that trash into something we use everyday, energy, "Everything that comes out from the food and trees and vegetables will be turned into money."
