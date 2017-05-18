Gyrotonic Does a Body Good! - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Gyrotonic Does a Body Good!

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
If you're looking for a way to firm and tone your body, and are looking for a novel way to achieve great results, Gyrotonic could be what you're looking for. Lotus Flow Movement in Palm Desert, CA is helping people get into shape in a way that's actually fun and very different from what you may be used to when it comes to working out. It's fitness for men and women of every age, and every level, and really does a body good. 

