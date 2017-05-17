The Kennedy Man - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

The Kennedy Man

If you visit Palm Springs City Hall you might be greeted by this silver-haired Southern gentleman. His name is Charles Dunn. He fills in at reception when needed. He's 74 but you wouldn't know it. His name is Charles Dunn. He fills in at reception when needed. He's 74 but you wouldn't know it by his  fast fingers on the keyboard

Powered by Frankly