The Kennedy Man

If you visit Palm Springs City Hall you might be greeted by this silver-haired Southern gentleman. His name is Charles Dunn. He fills in at reception when needed. He's 74 but you wouldn't know it. His name is Charles Dunn. He fills in at reception when needed. He's 74 but you wouldn't know it by his fast fingers on the keyboard
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.